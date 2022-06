CCC Readies For Another Kariba By-Election

By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC said it was ready for another Kariba by-election scheduled for July 23rd.

CCC said it was confident that it would grab the council seat.

CCC posted Friday on social media:

We have another by-election coming in Kariba urban. Tonderai Chikwati has been duly nominated to represent the citizens in the upcoming July 23rd by-election. Until victory #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

