Mwonzora Throws Khupe Under The Bus

By- MDC-T, Douglas Mwonzora has replaced two proportional representation MPs, Visitor Ndebele and Florence Nyika.

The two take up vacancies left byThokozani Khupe and Nomvula Mguni.

Khupe and Mguni were fired from the party and subsequently joined The Nelson Chamisa led CCC.

Mwonzora notified ZEC Friday about these changes through the below-posted letter:

Notice of Appointment of Members of the National Assembly: Ndebele Visitor and Nyika Florence

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(7)(a) of Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that Ndebele Visitor and Nyika Florence, registered voters of Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, who were nominated by the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) party to fill the vacancies in the National Assembly that occurred following the recall of Honourable Nomvula Mguni and Honourable Thokozani Khupe have been appointed as members of the National Assembly for Bulawayo Province by virtue of section 124(1)(b) of the Constitution with effect from the 27th May 2022.

The appointment of these members of the National Assembly was published in the Government Gazette, General Notice 1174 of 2022 dated 27 May 2022.

