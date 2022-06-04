Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Battle Takes New Twist

By A Correspondent | ANALYSIS | The silent war between Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga has increased volume with the former’s supporters loudly denouncing the man’s deputy at the funeral of Chiwenga’s secretary, in what has worsened rumours suggesting Godfrey Chanakira was murderered.

The usual funeral songs are always respectful and spiritual. But a different kind of melody is being sung. Instead of a dirge, it’s an abusive war cry, as ZimEye reveals.

THE LYRICS OF THE SONG DENOUNCING VP CHIWENGA AT OWN SECRETARY’S FUNERAL WERE AS FOLLOWS:

“Hondo hatidi hondo.

Vaudzei vavhotere paMasvingo [Mnangagwa], hondo hatidi”

(meaning to avoid war, vote for Mnangagwa). https://t.co/ZEGLAO5Lz7

The person leading the singing was Mnangagwa frontman, Taurai Kandishaya.

Traditionally Masvingo is Mnangagwa’s other name, as his presidency is known as a Masvingo one (even though he comes from Zvishavane). This is despite the fact of Masvingo ruins being the ZANU PF emblem.

The Nov 2017 coup that removed the late president Robert Mugabe, is known as a rebellion of the Masvingo Province against the Zezuru tribe. Mangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga comes from the Zezuru grouping, and the ongoing loud singing at the burial of Chiwenga’s personal secretary is a political slap in the face, at a time when calls have grown louder to replace Mnangagwa with Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa’s family has traditional roots in Masvingo and his uncle, Ephias Munodawafa is holds ancestral Kingship over a large area in the province.

Chiwenga’s secretary Gen Godfrey Chanakira died last week and he was denied national hero status, only to be granted following internal party protestations.- ZimEye

