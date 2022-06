Zanu PF Responds To Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Power Struggles

By- Tafadzwa Mugwadi, the Zanu PF director of information has said that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were not fighting.

He posted:

They can write all they want all day, quoting their fingers as anonymous sources in ZANUPF, produce fake headlines alleging disaffection between the three, but hear this from me, you will be tired.

