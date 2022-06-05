Bread Prices To Push Mnangagwa Out Of State House

By-The Zanu PF government has failed to term the prices of essential commodities, with bread prices going astronomically high.

Sugar, cooking oil and bread prices have been rising with no hope of normalising.

Commenting on these incredible prices, former MDC legislator, Mavellous Khumalo said Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF must go.

Posted Khumalo:

Effects of defective policies, rampant corruption and the November 2017 Operation Restore Legacy/Coup.

‘Kana mokwidza mitengo yezvinonaka mundisiirewo chingwa chevana vangu’ Simon Chimbetu

