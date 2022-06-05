ZimEye
Alert: @DCBajila, Bulawayo East MP Ilos Nyoni and other CCC Rural Champions have been arrested in Bubi where they were doing house meetings with Citizens. They have been taken to Inyathi Police Station. – FORWARDED pic.twitter.com/RaIX1A8q11— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) June 5, 2022
Alert: @DCBajila, Bulawayo East MP Ilos Nyoni and other CCC Rural Champions have been arrested in Bubi where they were doing house meetings with Citizens. They have been taken to Inyathi Police Station. – FORWARDED pic.twitter.com/RaIX1A8q11