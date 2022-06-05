Broke Gvt Promises To Build 35 Schools In A Yr

By A Correspondent- Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu said the Government will build 35 new schools across the country this year alone.

Ndlovu said this while speaking at the Global Action Week for Education launch at Karoi Enterprise Secondary School on Wednesday. She said:

As we gather at this school that may seem marginalised within a farming community, let me retaliate the importance of education that must be everyone’s right.

Government has committed itself to build 35 schools this year and acting as a way of closing the gap in infrastructure development.

Ndlovu donated $300 000 on behalf of the Government towards the construction of a new block at the school.

Karoi Enterprise Secondary School was established in 1987. It has only two classroom blocks, but no staff accommodation.

Teachers travel from Karoi town to the school daily, according to the school head Helen Nyanzira.- NewsDay

