1/4 The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 04/06/22 at around 0545 hours at the 317 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, where two people died.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 5, 2022
2/4 A haulage truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda CRV vehicle with one passenger on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
3/4 Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which an unknown motorist hit a yet to be identified person on 05/06/22 at around 0210 hours along Seke Road near Manyame Bridge in Chitungwiza.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 5, 2022
4/4 The victim died on the spot and was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 5, 2022
