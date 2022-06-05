ZimEye
A HUGE BLOW FELLOW CITIZENS! What a force, a giant! What a human being!What an intelligent man! What gigabytes of intellect! What a fine great man!What a sober mind!What a cool character! What a lovely brother! And he has not seen his heart’s desire-A New Great ZIMBABWE. pic.twitter.com/QqDeVqRjEb— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 5, 2022
A HUGE BLOW FELLOW CITIZENS! What a force, a giant! What a human being!What an intelligent man! What gigabytes of intellect! What a fine great man!What a sober mind!What a cool character! What a lovely brother! And he has not seen his heart’s desire-A New Great ZIMBABWE. pic.twitter.com/QqDeVqRjEb
So sad that he passed on. He was a gentleman to many and a great friend to men and women across the political divide.We never thought God would do what he wants with his person. It was unexpected and it's a shock.A friend & a colleague. Rest in peace Musaigwa !!! pic.twitter.com/sL3w1LIIrH
— HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) June 5, 2022
So sad that he passed on. He was a gentleman to many and a great friend to men and women across the political divide.We never thought God would do what he wants with his person. It was unexpected and it's a shock.A friend & a colleague. Rest in peace Musaigwa !!! pic.twitter.com/sL3w1LIIrH
Rest in Peace brother WaMagaisa. I don’t understand life sometimes why good people go too soon.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mve4dJg1RI— Sybeth Musengezi (@MusengeziSybeth) June 5, 2022
Rest in Peace brother WaMagaisa. I don’t understand life sometimes why good people go too soon.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mve4dJg1RI