Magaisa Death A Huge Blow To Nation- President Chamisa
6 June 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the death of Dr Alex Magaisa is a terrible blow to the nation.
President Chamisa described Magaisa as a true legend of the people’s struggle.
“A HUGE BLOW FELLOW CITIZENS!
What a force, a giant!
What a legend!
What a human being!
What an intelligent man!
What gigabytes of intellect!
What a fine great man!
What a sober mind!
What a cool character!
What a lovely brother!
And he has not seen his heart’s desire-A New Great ZIMBABWE,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.