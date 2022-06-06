Magaisa Death A Huge Blow To Nation- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the death of Dr Alex Magaisa is a terrible blow to the nation.

President Chamisa described Magaisa as a true legend of the people’s struggle.

“A HUGE BLOW FELLOW CITIZENS!

What a force, a giant!

What a legend!

What a human being!

What an intelligent man!

What gigabytes of intellect!

What a fine great man!

What a sober mind!

What a cool character!

What a lovely brother!

And he has not seen his heart’s desire-A New Great ZIMBABWE,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...