Another Zimbabwean Shot In S.A

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Another Zimbabwean man from Seke in Chitungwiza was shot dead in Johannesburg South Africa.

The development was posted by Otilia Paradza on facebook where she said:

Ndokuyenda kwacho here Phiri…. Hazvisi kutambirika baKevy…. Vagari vekwaSeke kani toperera muSA here chokwadi… Timmy apfurwa manheru anokuEvaton Joburg still cant believe you gone muramu meaning “Is this how you die Phiri. We cannot accept and believe that you are gone Kevy’s father. Seke residents we have been robbed, are we all going to perish in South Africa. Timmy was shot last night in Everton Johannesburg. I still cant believe you are gone my brother in law.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...