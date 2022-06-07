Biti Warns Of Food Shortages As Inflation Sours

Spread the love

By- Former Finance minister and CCC deputy president Tendai Biti, has warned of massive food shortages.

Posting on his tweeter handle Tuesday, Biti said the food shortages would be caused by inflation gone haywire.

Posted Biti:

The chickens have come home to roost. Hyperinflation is back with a bang. The exchange rate is out of control, hovering close to 1:600. Wages have collapsed&poverty is out of control. A massive food shortage looms as the country runs out of grain. They have failed in absolute terms.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...