Factionalism Haunts Zanu PF

By A Correspondent- Factionalism has reportedly intensified in the ruling ZANU PF as factions aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga are said to be battling to control the party ahead of next year’s general elections.

The ruling party will hold its congress towards the end of the year to elect its leaders.

Mnangagwa recently admitted that there is factionalism adding that ZANU PF Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa was failing to manage the situation.

Masimirembwa told NewsDay on Monday that factionalism will be a thing of the past. He said:

Indeed, there is factionalism in Harare province. President Mnangagwa implored us to deal with it and it will be a thing of the past soon.

In Masvingo, president of the Chiefs Council Fortune Charumbira acknowledged that the province was riddled with factionalism which was threatening to tear apart the ruling party. H

He spoke during the burial of provincial hero Sylvester Maunganidze in Masvingo at the weekend:

Masvingo province, let me warn you, please unite, unite, the province fought hard for us to get into the new dispensation. It was the leading province until former First Lady Grace Mugabe said Masvingo you are causing trouble by supporting Mnangagwa. We no longer want you in ZANU PF.

In Mashonaland East, the Zanu PF provincial leadership also suspended Chikomba district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Alfred Pedzisa as factionalism within the ruling party intensified.

Pedzisa was suspended at a rally held at Sadza growth point on Sunday after being accused of “gross misconduct” among other charges, which he denies.

Transport minister Felix Mhona, who is also Chikomba Central MP, was appointed acting Chikomba DCC chairperson.

Pedzisa yesterday confirmed the suspension but denied the allegations.

A few months ago, the provincial leadership suspended provincial member Cleopas Kundiona, accusing him of indiscipline before overturning the decision two weeks later.

In Matabeleland North, a faction linked to ZANU PF secretary Obert Mpofu is said to be losing grip on the ruling party’s structures during the ongoing internal elections ahead of the decisive congress later this year. Mpofu’s faction is said to be aligned with Chiwenga.

Zanu PF commissar Mike Bimha said dismissed reports of factionalism saying members have “differences and preferences, but that is not factionalism.”

