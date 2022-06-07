ZimEye
"What I said is what I said myself… if you want to shoot me, come do it. I am still standing by what I said…" Whistleblower speaks in a string of audios asking his @ZANUPF_Official leadership to change its ways or altogether remove leader Emmerson Mnangagwa pic.twitter.com/VXGCWfVLiA— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 7, 2022
