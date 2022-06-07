ZimEye
She's from Filly, don't know why they keep saying Nkayi— Mduduzi Mathuthu (@Mathuthu) June 7, 2022
She's from Filly, don't know why they keep saying Nkayi
You are all lost..She was with VP before even Marry came into the picture..long time lovers..Just that they ddnt get married because of Army rules and some personal reasons..
— Natural (@Lovenes37754858) June 7, 2022
You are all lost..She was with VP before even Marry came into the picture..long time lovers..Just that they ddnt get married because of Army rules and some personal reasons..