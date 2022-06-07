They Want To Kill Me – Mutodi

Spread the love

Goromonzi West MP, Energy Mutodi (ZANU PF), says he has been receiving death threats over the few days.

Mutodi, a former Deputy Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister, said he has increased his personal security as a result of the threats. He tweeted on Sunday:

“I am tightening personal security following direct and indirect threats on my life in recent days.

MPs are public officials who represent the people and speak for the voiceless.

They must never be targeted for what they say or do in or outside Parliament.”

Barely three weeks ago, Mutodi urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reshuffle his Cabinet as a matter of urgency to avoid a humiliating defeat in the 2023 elections.

Mutodi said that some cabinet members do not have what it takes to help Mnangagwa solve the country’s economic challenges.

Mutodi had earlier criticised Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube in the National Assembly, asking why it took him such a long time to realise that buying and selling foreign currency has become the primary business in the country.

He also asked Ncube why Zimbabwe continued to use bond notes when he (Mthuli) has previously stated that “bad money drives out good money” before he became a Cabinet Minister.- Pindula News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...