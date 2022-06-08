Chamisa Aides Intensify Voter Registration Campaign
8 June 2022
By- CCC, youths led by Cicilia Chimbiri have intensified voter registration programme.
Chimbiri, a courageous CCC female cadre, said encouraging youths to register to vote was the only way to eliminate Zanu PF.
She posted on Twitter Wednesday.
While they are deliberate voter suppression, it must become almost impossible to prevent a motivated, determined young citizen from registering to vote. We need a national effort to recruit, coordinate, and mobilise for voter registration.