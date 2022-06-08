Chamisa Sets Murdered Mboneni Ncube Memorial Dates

By- Citizen Coalition for Change has set dates for the memorial of its Kwekwe supporter who was killed by Zanu PF thugs.

Mbongeni Ncube at the CCC rally in Kwekwe in February, which was being addressed by the party leader Nelson Chamisa after Zanu PF thugs disrupted the gathering.

CCC said the memorial services would be held this weekend.

“Memorial Service for Mboneni Ncube Date: 11 June 2022 Venue: Vungu District,” posted CCC on tweeter Wednesday.

Initially, 16 people were arrested but the rest were released without charge after thorough investigations leading to the remaining five appearing in court facing murder and public violence charges.

The five Edmore Shoshera, Albert Maketo, Talent Imbayago, Panashe Mukavaza and Percy Mukwaturi were initially denied bail when they appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Florence Nago.

