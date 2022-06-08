Chidhakwa Kuguta Kushanda Burial Society Launched In Chipinge

By A Correspondent| There was jubilation at Tazviona Primary School in Chipinge early this week when more than 100 women gathered for the launch of their home-made burial society.

The ceremony was graced by Chipinge East legislator Matewu Mlambo as well as Chipinge Ward 18 Councillor who is also the Chipinge RDC chairperson, Patience Mlambo who applauded the hard working women for overcoming poverty and dependence in their homes.

“This burial society is an initiative by rural women from Chipinge who have come together to give each other decent send off during funerals,” Mlambo said.

The burial society comprises of 78 women and six men from ward 18 who have contributed chairs, cups and pots that will be used during the funeral.

Councillor Mlambo told this reporter that a contribution of R2000 will be handed to the family of the bereaved once death is confirmed.

The initiative is spreading and was borrowed from ward 17 where councillor Ethel Toungana is a beneficiary after receiving mentorship from Mlambo .

