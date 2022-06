Cyclone Idai Wellwisher Dies

By A Correspondent- A wellwisher who provided over 50 coffins for victims of Cyclone Idai in Ngangu Chimanimani Shane Michael Kidd has died.

ZimEye can exclusively reveal that Kidd died in a car accident in Biriiri, Chimanimani.

This is a developing story.

