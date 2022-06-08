Electrician In Student Death Case

An electrician has been charged with culpable homicide after he allegedly caused the death of a student on internship.

Brian Kunaka (48) was remanded in custody to July 11 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda. He was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

The court heard that on April 22 this year, Kunaka was at the Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company power plant in Harare’s Msasa industrial area.

On the fateful day, he was in charge of the switch board and at around 3pm, he allegedly switched on the screen rotary machine without checking.

The now-deceased Godfrey Chipoyera, who was still inside, working on the machine was then crushed to death.

In an unrelated case, Tendai Mawanza (28) also appeared before Dzuda charged with theft of property worth US$44 064 belonging to Sterile Hygiene (Pvt) Limited.

Mawanza, who was employed as a sales agent and cashier at the company, was granted $20 000

bail.

The court heard that on May 16, 2022, an internal audit revealed that US$44 064 was missing and Mawanza failed to account for the money, leading to her arrest.

George Manokore represented the State in both cases. –Newsday

