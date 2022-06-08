Zim Robbers Gunned Down In Botswana Police Shoot-Out

By-Botswana, police have gunned down two Zimbabweans suspected of being part of a six-man armed robbery gang.

Botswana Police Service public relations officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali confirmed the incident, which occurred in the neighbouring country on Monday.

In a statement, he said three other suspects, two of them Zimbabweans, have been arrested. Another suspect who is a Motswana is in hospital after he was injured during the shootout.

Senior Supt Bagali said the gang, which was armed with pistols stole cellphones from a house.

“Two Zimbabwean men died in an exchange of fire with members of the Botswana Police Service this morning (06/06/2022) near Botswana College of Engineering and Technology.

Another suspect a Motswana man got injured in the process and is hospitalised.

Three others being two Zimbabweans and a Motswana have since been arrested,” he said.

“This follows an incident in which the six armed men aged between 33 and 45 allegedly attacked and robbed a 34-year-old man of cellphones at his residence.

The robbers fled the scene and were later involved in an exchange of fire with the police.”

He said the police have since recovered three pistols suspected to have been used in the commission of the offence.

The stolen cellphones have also been recovered from the suspects.

Senior Supt Bagali said a vehicle with false registration number suspected to have been used in committing the crime has been impounded.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that some of the suspects have been on police wanted list for various cases of robbery committed in Gaborone and surrounding areas.

Senior Supt Bagali said further investigations were underway.

Botswana is home to a number of Zimbabweans who have moved to the neighbouring country.

