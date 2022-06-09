Brutalised Mwonzora Throws In The Towel As CCC Battle Out With Zanu PF For Kariba Ward 5

By A Correspondent| After suffering back to back and embarassing defeats in all the by-elections held since the formation of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Douglas Mwonzora has avoided participating in the Kariba Ward 5 by-elections.

This has left CCC to battle it out with Zanu PF to replace the seat that fell vacant the recall of seating Councillor by Mwonzora.

According to a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) notice following the closing of nominations, CCC will be represented by Tonderai Chikwati while Zanu PF’s candidate will be Kudakwashe Mafusire.

The by-elections have been set for Saturday 23 July 2022 and voting will take place at only one polling station which is the Catholic Church tent.

Below is the ZEC notice published in terms of Section 125(4) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13

