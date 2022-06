Winning State Power Is Our Ultimate Goal – CCC

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

In Zimbabwe Citizens are empathic and eloquent about their quest for change.

As CCC, our goal is to attain political power, govern differently and transform the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Together we must build a nation whose economy works for the many,not the few.

Join us in this exciting journey for Change, Transformation and Opportunities.

RegisterToVoteZW

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...