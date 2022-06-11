Zimbabweans Dump ED, Mwonzora For Chamisa

By- Zimbabweans have shown their unwavering support for the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change and dumped Zanu PF and MDC-T.

This came out in the recently released Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) survey.

The survey observed that Chamisa’s CCC enjoys 48% support, followed by Zanu PF at 44%.

MDC-T chairperson Morgen Komich accepted that his party was unpopular

Komichi said they have failed to keep the ruling Zanu PF on its toes as it used to do during the days of its founding leader, the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

He said:

The MPOI surveys normally do not lie. People have made their choice. MDC-T has lost its founding principles of opposing and opposing like what used to happen during the days of Tsvangirai.

If the party is to regain its lost glory, it should return to its politics of opposing.

If you closely look at the MPOI results, you can see that there is need for a grand coalition to dislodge Zanu PF. That 1 % of other political parties can make a difference in the outcome of the elections.

He also said while elections are constitutional, they are not the solution to the country’s socio-economic and political crises hence the need for the winner to engage with the losers in an endeavour to find long-lasting solutions.

