ZimEye
#UPDATE on funeral arrangements for #MrTuesday Langelihle Dube:There will be a funeral service at Nyaradzo Parlour in Tshabalala today at 3pm. The body will leave Bulawayo for Esigodini around 5pm. He will be buried in Esigodini at 9am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/itj1PlGZq8— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 12, 2022
#UPDATE on funeral arrangements for #MrTuesday Langelihle Dube:There will be a funeral service at Nyaradzo Parlour in Tshabalala today at 3pm. The body will leave Bulawayo for Esigodini around 5pm. He will be buried in Esigodini at 9am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/itj1PlGZq8