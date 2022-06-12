Moreblessing Ali’s Son Speaks Out

By- The late Moreblessing Ali’s son has opened up on her Mother’s murder.

Silent, said he positively identified her body by the dreadlocks and brown jacket she was wearing when she went missing.

Ali went missing on 24 May after she was allegedly abducted by her ex-boyfriend Pius Jamba in Chitungwiza.

Jamba is said to be related to Chitungwiza’s alleged ZANU PF terror leader Simbarashe Chisango.

Ali’s body was retrieved from a well at Chisango’s homestead in Manyame.

The body was cut into two and the intestines were put in a plastic bag.

Speaking to The Standard on Saturday after her Mother’s body was retrieved from the well, Silent said:

I was thinking that it was a lie that my mum was found murdered.

I even sent messages to people saying that it was a lie.

I then realised that it was true when the police called me.

Police asked what my Mother was wearing, and I could remember what her friend told us.

I identified her with dreadlocks, a brown jacket and a polo neck. Her body was cut into three pieces. Part of the dreadlocks was cut.

I missed my Mother. I had no rest. I couldn’t sleep.

I was just waiting to see my mum. I am glad that her body was found but deep inside I am deeply hurt.

Ali’s murder is being investigated by Marondera police under CR number 5048384.

In a statement on Saturday night, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ali’s body was discovered by Jamba’s Mother Linah Mukandi.

