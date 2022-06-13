Farai Jere Speaks On Caps United Crisis

Spread the love

CAPS United president Farai Jere says US$40 000 is needed to run the Castle Lager Premiership football club every month and he is willing to dispose of the Green Machine for free to anyone with the capacity to sustain the Harare giants.

Makepekepe have deteriorated in the face of a damaging series of industrial action since 2019, with the club struggling to get results on the field of play.

With 17 games into the season, the Harare giants have managed only 17 points, one above the team occupying the last relegation slot.

And there have been mumbles of dissatisfaction over the manner in which Jere and his partner Nhamo Tutisani are running the club.

CAPS United fans have been unequivocally calling out the duo to sell the club amid reports several individuals and entities are interested in the team.

The Herald reports that Jere yesterday said he had been approached but no one has bothered to come back to him once he explains they would need at least US$40 000 every month to be able to sustain the club. He said:

That’s stupidity, people will just be talking to impress the public. They would be saying we have money but he (Jere) doesn’t want to sell (CAPS United).

But the moment they come to my office, I give them everything, the breakdown, you need US$40 000 per month to run CAPS United, they never come back.

We are not talking of someone who has just got some money, we are talking of consistency, for how many years would they be able to run this team, not someone who has got money now. Do you understand? (We are talking of) sustainability.

We look into the future, are you able to sustain this? I am very proud of having run CAPS United over the last 18 years, since 2004, this is 2022, the consistency, who has got it, they should come forward. We will give them the team, no problem, not a problem at all, not just talking, pub talk, that we have approached them and they refused the sponsorship, that’s pub-talk.

Understand the issue of pub-talk, people talking while drinking beer, showing off that I have the money, let them come and we sit on the table, I can even give them the team without paying the money, I am telling you this on record.

Jere said he loves the Green Machine so much and he would only dispose of the club on condition that the potential suitors demonstrate their potential to run the team for at least a year.- Pindula News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...