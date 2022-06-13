Mliswa Speaks On Moreblessing Ali’s Murder Case

By-Norton MP (Independent) Temba Mliswa has condemned a Zanu PF councillor for blocking the funeral of the murdered CCC member, Moreblessing Ali.

On Sunday, a Nyatsime Zanu PF councillor, Masimba Masimba, blocked CCC members from attending the Moreblessing’s funeral.

Mliswa said on Twitter that Masimba should be called to order.

Posted Mliswa:

This is outrageous! If the party cannot rein-in this kind of wayward stupidity where is it going? We have a bereaved family with a victim who has been mutilated to death and in comes this nonsense! This has to end. What country are we becoming!

