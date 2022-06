Zanu PF Legislator Orders Traditional Leaders To Evict Opposition Supporters

Gutu North legislator, Yeukai Simbabanegavi held a meeting with traditional leaders at Chitsa business Center in Gutu on May 29, 2022 in which she ordered them to remove anyone from their areas who supports opposition political parties.

