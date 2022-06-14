Chiweshe Man Loses Cash To Ladies Of The Night

A Chiweshe man lost $US150 to two commercial sex workers who searched him while he was asleep after a juicy act with the duo.

Darlington Meki (26) is counting his losses after he did not recover a cent from the stolen money.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Fungai Kazunga (23) and Elizabeth Karichi (34) appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

The duo was sentenced to a year in jail which was conditionally suspended to community service.

Prosecutor Nyasha Mhonda told the court that on May 25 Meki hired the duo on night sex service while he had US$150 in his pocket.

They had a night service and when he fell asleep the hookers stripped him of his money.

He discovered that his money had been stolen the next day and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the duo.

