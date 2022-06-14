Mnangagwa Fires Top Official Over Party Women

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF has fired its recently appointed director for administration Richard Mahomva for misconduct in managing provincial women’s league elections.

NewZimbabwe.com reports that Mahomva had also fallen out of favour with his former boss secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu under whom he was a director in the office. Said the source:

The young man was fired after the last politburo meeting, that is all I can tell you currently and it involves allegations of misconduct during the provincial women’s league elections.

Mahomva had been appointed director for administration in January this year, having been a researcher at the party since 2019.

Richard Mahomva is a researcher and a literature expert interested in the architecture of governance in Africa and political theory.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...