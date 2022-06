Angry Citizens Say Mnangagwa Wants To Perform Rituals On Moreblessing’s Corpse

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s jittery administration has stolen Moreblessing Ali’s corpse, it has emerged.

Angry citizens have accused Mr Mnangagwa of “stealing the corpse to perform rituals.”

