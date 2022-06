JUST IN: Sikhala’s Wife Stranded As Police Impounds Her Car

Spread the love

Job Sikhala’s wife is now stranded at the Harare Central Police after her car has been impounded by the police. She’s been instructed to remove all important documents from the car. The car is now at the Harare Central Police backyard.

More to follow….

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...