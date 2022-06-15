Mnangagwa Celebrates Chiwenga’s Marriage

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga’s new marriage.

Mnangagwa’s announcement comes a few weeks after Chiwenga had told ZIMSTAT census enumerators that Chiwenga was staying with someone.

Below is Mnangagwa’s announcement.

His Excellency the President, Dr E. D. Mnangagwa, wishes to inform the Nation that Honourable Vice President, General (REID) Dr CDGN Chiwenga, has tied the knot with his partner, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi. Col. Baloyi is a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army, ZNA. The President, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa (Dr), and the First Family wish the couple a lifelong partnership full of love and affection.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...