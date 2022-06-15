Zanu PF Thugs Run Amok, Torch CCC Members Houses

By- Zanu PF activists on Tuesday night ran amok and torched houses belonging to CCC members in Nyatsime.

CCC said the supporters were attacked for attending the Tuesday memorial service of Moreblessing Ali.

CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere posted on Twitter Tuesday evening:

Known CCC supporters’ houses under attack in Nyatsime. Just spoke to Misheck Guzha, who says his house is in flames. Zanu PF thugs are attacking known CCC supporters’ houses.

🟡Message just received:



