Another CCC Member Murdered In Chitungwiza

Edison Chinembiri

By A Correspondent- A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants in Chitungwiza on Tuesday night.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Edison Chinembiri of Zengeza Main Branch was murdered by “thugs” on Tuesday.

Mahere urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice. She tweeted:

We are receiving disturbing reports that Champion Edison Chinembiri of Zengeza Main Branch was murdered by thugs on Tuesday night.

We extend our sincere condolences to the Chinembiri family and [ZRP] call on to investigate the matter thoroughly. Peace must prevail.

Chinembiri’s murder comes barely three weeks after another CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali, was abducted, murdered and mutilated in Nyatsime.

Ali was “dragged into the darkness” by Pius Jamba at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Nyatsime, Beatrice, on 24 May, according to police.

Her remains were found on 11 June in a disused well in Nyatsime, at the home of an alleged ZANU PF terror gang leader, who is said to be Jamba’s half-brother.

