CCC Holds Cllr Khoza Memorial

By- The CCC has announced the dates for the memorial for Cllr Thembeni Khoza memorial.

On Twitter, CCC said the late former Cllr Khoza’s memorial will be held today.

CCC posted:

A memorial for former Councillor of ward 14 Bulawayo, Champion Thembeni Khoza will be held on Friday at Large City Hall. She’s likely to be buried on Saturday. Mourners are gathered at 56953/2 Old Lobengula.

