CCC Holds Cllr Khoza Memorial
17 June 2022
By- The CCC has announced the dates for the memorial for Cllr Thembeni Khoza memorial.

On Twitter, CCC said the late former Cllr Khoza’s memorial will be held today.

CCC posted:
A memorial for former Councillor of ward 14 Bulawayo, Champion Thembeni Khoza will be held on Friday at Large City Hall. She’s likely to be buried on Saturday. Mourners are gathered at 56953/2 Old Lobengula.