No Heavy Security At Moreblessing Ali Murder Court Appearance

By- Unlike what the police do whenever they have arrested a CCC member, there was no heavy security escorting Pias Jamba to his court hearing today.

Jamba, a murder suspect, was supposed to be handcuffed and leg-ironed when he was being escorted to the court.

CCC posted Jamba’s pictures entering Harare Magistrates court:

Pius Jamba, a ZANUPF thug who is the chief suspect in the murder of Moreblessing arrived at the Harare Magistrate Court this afternoon without any heavy security details. Moreblessing’s body was mutilated, cut into pieces & found in a well at the home of Jamba’s mother.

