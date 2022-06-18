Chamisa Prays For Sikhala, Moreblessing Ali

By-CCC leader Nelson Chaimisa has remembered his party’s deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, who is spending this weekend behind bars.

Chamisa posted on Twitter Saturday encouraging Zimbabweans not to tire.

Posted Chamisa:

Remembering Change Champions MPs

@JobSikhala1

& Sithole, ARTUZ’s

@OMasaraure

& others under persecution, incl the many victims of political violence in Nyatsime & across the country.Change doesn’t come easy or cheap. Let’s keep mobilizing for Change.Change is nigh.Blessed Sabbath.

