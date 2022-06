Former Gweru Urban MP Dies

Former Gweru Urban MP Hon Rodrick Rutsvara has passed on in Gweru.

Rutsvara, a CCC champion in Gweru urban and prominent businessman with a vast empire of businesses including Elephant Lodges, Rutsvara Transport Services succumbed to kidney failure this morning at a local hospital.

More to follow…

