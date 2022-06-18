Jonathan Moyo Riles CCC Members Over Moreblessing Ali Comment

Spread the love

The slain Moreblessing Ali was not a Nelson Chamisa led CCC member, Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.

Moyo was commenting after CCC waged a spiritesd fight with ZANU PF claiming that Ali was their member.

“As a brand new party formed in Jan 2022; with no link to any current or past political party; without having held a founding congress; with no ideology; with no constitution and with no structures; how can, or on what basis does, CCC claim anyone as its member?”#PlzAnswerAnyone As a brand new party formed in Jan 2022; with no link to any current or past political party; without having held a founding congress; with no ideology; with no constitution and with no structures; how can, or on what basis does, #CCC claim anyone as its member?,” said Moyo.

Addressing party supporters during a memorial prayer in Nyatsime at Ali’s homestead, Chamisa said Mnangagwa’s silence shows he is responsible, and the 2023 election is going to be violent.

“There is no doubt Moreblessing was killed, there is no doubt who killed her, there is no doubt it is politically motivated.”This is a very bad indication of the election in 2023. It tells you that the darkness of violence and dark clouds are gathering.

“Mnangagwa does not say anything like what other leaders do, yet he is the one who has a mandate to protect citizens.

“In terms of the constitution, he must protect everyone, but he was silent when Mboneni Ncube and Itai Dzamara died, and he is still silent while this is happening, and it shows he is responsible,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...