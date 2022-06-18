Musarara Drags Wadyajena To The Courts

By- Harare businessman and the Grain Millers Association chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara has dragged Zanu PF Gokwe Member of Parliament (MP) for Gokwe Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena to the courts.

Musarara is accusing Wadyajena of accussing of abusing his Parliamentary post to champion personal interests.

Musarara cited the Parliamentary Committee on Lands and Agriculture chaired by Wadyajena, the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda Clerk of Parliament, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Finance minister,Mthuli Ncube as respondents.

GMAZ has submitted that in pushing Musarara out of a grain and inputs transportation deal, Wadyajena showed “his interests in the cause of bias, malice or corruption in the manner he conducted himself throughout the proceedings.”

The court was told that while the law allows the committee to order any person to appear before it, the same law does not permit it and its chairperson to prepare and adopt reports.

In this regard, GMAZ is seeking a review of the committee’s inquiry proceedings in which it was listed as a respondent.

The association said they were ambushed by the committee and bullied by Wadyajena.

GMAZ, Drotsky PVT Limited and Musarara are cited as applicants. Reads the court application:

Second respondent is an interested party in the proceedings in that he operates a fleet of trucks, which he owns under the company called Mayor Logistics.

This company was awarded contracts to ferry agricultural inputs, grain, cotton and other crops on behalf of the government.

The association indicated that Wadyajena failed to declare his interests in the matter, but went on to preside over the inquiry, despite him being conflicted, thereby breaching “the Administrative Justice.”

GMAZ appealed to the court to set aside the committee’s findings.

The matter is yet to be heard.

