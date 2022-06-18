Pharaohs Coach Sacked

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has sacked national team coach Ehab Galal after taking charge of just three games.

The EFA appointed Galal on 25 April after they opted not to renew the deal with Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, whose contract expired after the Pharaohs’ failure in the World Cup qualifiers.

The former defender took charge of his first game against Guinea in the opening game of the AFCON qualifiers. He managed to squeeze a 1-0 victory, thanks to Mostafa Mohamed’s late winner.

The Pharaohs then fell to a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Ethiopia in Malawi a few days later.

The Egyptian gaffer suffered a second straight defeat in a friendly match versus South Korea in Seoul, this time with the result of 4-1.

The unconvincing run forced the EFA to meet on Thursday afternoon and decided to fire the coach.

“We will hire a foreign manager with a reputable CV,” EFA board member Hazem Emam said on Thursday, as cited by KingFut website.

“We were offered several huge resumes. The Egyptian national team is very big.

“We will also hire a foreign technical director for the Olympic national team.”- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

