Pius Jamba Biography

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Thursday morning, announced the arrest of Pius Jamba.

Jamba is the prime suspect in the murder of Moreblessing Ali. Making the announcement on Twitter, the ZRP said it would release a detailed statement during the course of the day.

This is what ZimEye so far knows about Ali:

Jamba is a member of Zanu-PF. Zanu PF says Jamba is not in the party structures thus he is not their member.

The ZRP claims that Jamba was once in a romantic relationship with the late Moreblessing Ali.

Pius Jamba’s mother is Linah Mukandi. She is the one who allegedly discovered Ali’s mutilated body.

Jamba is related to Zanu PF leader Simbarashe Chisango.

It was at Chisango’s homestead where Ali’s body was retrieved.

Reports suggest Jamba is Chisango’s half-brother.

