Lord Oates Exerts Pressure On International Community To Resolve Zim Crisis

Tinashe Sambiri|A member of the British House of Lords has urged the international community to act on the political crisis in Zimbabwe.

On Friday Lord Jonathan Oates denounced the arrest and persecution of perceived government opponents in Zimbabwe.

Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Job Sikhala were arrested for assisting Moreblessing Ali’s family.

ARTUZ leader Obert Masaraure was arrested for a trumped up murder charge.

“The international community should act on the escalating political violence in Zimbabwe and demand that

@edmnangagwa

and

@PoliceZimbabwe

end the violence and protect the public.

All parties should commit themselves to peace and to upholding the constitution,” Lord Oates said.

