ZINARA Says It Has Reformed

By A Correspondent- State-run Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), which has been red-flagged in multiple reports by the Auditor General (AG) and parliament for unbridled levels of corruption, looting and nepotism says it has reformed.

In her previous reports, the AG Mildred Chiri raised issues of corporate mis-governance, making the organisation a hub for corrupt activities.

In 2019, Parliament’s public accounts committee chaired by opposition legislator Tendai Biti also unearthed the mismanagement of funds scandal at the parastatal.

Their report exposed how Zinara was paying two salaries for the suspended Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa and acting CEO Mathlene Mujokoro.

The road authority was said to be spending thousands of United States dollars on hairstyle, food hampers, and gym allowances for managers.

It was reported that Zinara also spent more than US$60 000 on hairstyle allowance with one boutique pocketing more than US$25 000 on having hair done for its female managers.

The legislators were also notified that Zinara simultaneously spent US$4 000 on each director in buying and installing gym equipment at their residences, while paying monthly subscriptions for their gym at upmarket clubs in Harare.

But presenting at the African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption event in Bulawayo on Friday, Zinara chairperson George Manyaya said the parastatal had embarked on a transformative journey.

“A new qualified, experienced and ethical board for Zinara has been appointed.

We have appointed qualified, vibrant and hardworking new executives and managers rolling over to 2021,” Manyaya said.

“Necessary approvals are obtained before any payments.

“All positions being advertised with adherence to minimum person specifications.

“Allowances (hairdo allowance and gym) are no longer being paid and no Christmas hampers are still being issued.”

Previous reports had also revealed that appointments were done through nepotism and not merit as no single position was advertised.

Manyaya added: “New qualified, experienced and ethical board for Zinara has been appointed.

” Zinara has been realigned to its statutory mandate.

“There has also been an introduction of a consequences management system – various employees were dismissed after disciplinary hearings.

“Also established an integrity ethics committee in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

“A skills audit is underway. We have developed a performance measurement system.”-standard

