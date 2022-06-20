Chitungwiza Woman Runs Over Cop Manning Roadblock

By A Correspondent- A 46 year old Chitungwiza woman is facing culpable homicide charges after she ran over a policeman last Tuesday who was manning a roadblock along the Kadoma-Patchway Road in Kadoma.

Sergeant Oscar Kanjute who sustained severe injuries after being hit by the speeding white Toyota Hiace (AFL 8048), died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital.

Kanjute was one of the officers conducting traffic enforcement duties at the roadblock.

The Herald reports that the woman, Dadirai Sixpence (46) of Chitungwiza had six passengers on board when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that she was driving the commuter omnibus (kombi) when another vehicle in front of her car was waived to stop at the roadblock but Sixpence did not stop and swerved to the right, hitting the policeman who was stopping cars coming from the opposite direction.

The policeman was dragged for a few metres and sustained serious injuries. The vehicle has since been taken to Kadoma VID for investigations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident on Tuesday saying investigations were underway. Read the ZRP update:

The ZRP reports a sad incident that occurred on 14/06/22 at around 1245 hours, where a police officer, Sergeant Kanjute Oscar, was run over by a motorist while on traffic enforcement duties at a roadblock along the Kadoma-Patchway Road, Kadoma. He sustained severe injuries and died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital.

A number of cases where police officers manning roadblocks were run over by vehicles have been recorded since last year.

