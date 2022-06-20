Former MDC Leader Forced To Disown Vile Twitter Account

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner Gabriel Chaibva has denied ownership of a Twitter account in his name which recently carried an offensive tweet.

This came after the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) threatened to file a US1 million defamation lawsuit against him over the alleged tweet.The tweet implied that the human rights body was organising civil unrest.

“I regret to advise that this is one of the many social media platforms which purport to be me when, in fact, they are ghost accounts,” Chaibva said in a letter to the ZLHR.

“I am advised that they have been many more handles which have been opened in my name with old pictures of me. The picture appearing on the Twitter handle complained of was taken in 2008 and appeared in a news broadcast on ZBC TV when I was interviewed. It is on the internet.

“The other pictures which have appeared on the Twitter handle were taken in July 2019 at the State House swearing ceremony, while those pictures are of me; it is not my Twitter handle. Therefore, be informed that the Twitter handle you are complaining of is a ghost account and I am not in any way associated with it,” he added.

In the alleged offensive tweet, Chaibva is said to have claimed that civil society groups such as the Crisis Coalition Zimbabwe, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe and ZLHR were planning engage politically motivated violence in the coming few days.

-Newsday

