Mnangagwa Honours Another Dead Zanu PF Women Leader

By-Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa has honoured his party’s Matabeleland South Women’s League vice chair lady Evelyn Mpofu who died last week.

Mpofu collapsed on Friday evening near her home in Esigodini.

Posting on Twitter announcing the honour Mnangagwa has given to Mpofu Zanu PF said the late has been given a state-assisted funeral.

Posted Zanu PF:

Cde ED has conferred a State-assisted Funeral & Liberation Heroine status to the late Central Committee member Cde Evelyn Mpofu’ NaBorder .

Cde ED has conferred a State assisted Funeral & Liberation Heroine status to the late Central Committee member Cde Evelyn Mpofu 'NaBorder . pic.twitter.com/VNQTA5r2CQ — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) June 20, 2022

